Dubois County officials have released the upcoming schedule of public meetings for October 2025.

The Board of Commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, October 6, at 8:00 a.m. in the Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex.

The County Council will conduct a 2026 Budget Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 14, at 6:00 p.m. in the same location.

On Monday, October 20, the Solid Waste Management District will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Courthouse Annex. Later that morning, at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Commissioners will hold their second regular monthly meeting in the Commissioners/Council Room.

The schedule concludes with the County Council’s 2026 Budget Adoption and regular monthly meeting on Monday, October 27, at 4:30 p.m. in the Commissioners/Council Room.

All meetings are open to the public.

