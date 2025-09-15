The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for Tuesday, September 16, 2025, in Southeast and Southwest Indiana. Ozone levels are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) range.

In Southeast Indiana, the affected areas include Brownstown, Corydon, Jeffersonville, Madison, New Albany, Salem, Versailles, and surrounding cities. In Southwest Indiana, this includes Bedford, Bloomfield, Evansville, Huntingburg, Mount Vernon, Paoli, Princeton, Rockport, Tell City, Vincennes, and surrounding communities.

IDEM reports that continued unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity, sunny skies, and light wildfire smoke are expected to contribute to the elevated ozone levels forecasted for both regions.

Hoosiers can visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to view air quality information for all Indiana counties, including a statewide map of affected areas. The site also provides details on Air Quality Action Days, recommended actions, ozone and fine particulate matter, and an option to sign up for air quality alerts.

Air Quality Action Days remain in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Some municipalities may also have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. More details on open burning rules are available at idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.

IDEM notes that forecasts are based, in whole or in part, on data collected from air quality monitors throughout the state. Current air quality conditions for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.