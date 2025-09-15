William “Bill” E. Leistner, age 76, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home at 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, after a brave fight with glioblastoma.

Bill was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on November 5, 1948, to Clarence F. and Dorothy (Nordhoff) Leistner. He married Beth A. Hentrup on June 24, 1972, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana.

Bill was a 1966 graduate of Dubois High School. He was in the United States Army from 1968 until 1970 where he served 13 months in Vietnam.

He was employed by Jasper Engines and Transmissions where he retired after 44 years.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish- St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, their bereavement committee, lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #673, and the Honor Guard.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors such as gardening and cutting firewood. He enjoyed time at the cabin with family. He loved spending time with the grandchildren and following them in their sporting events and horse shows.

Bill enjoyed traveling with his wife especially road trips.

Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beth Leistner, Dubois; two children: Kevin (Mary) Leistner, Jasper; and Audrey (Ricardo) Bravo, Dubois, three grandchildren: Grace and Bentley Kluesner and Jackson Bravo, seven step-grandchildren, and 10 step-great grandchildren, two brothers: Donald (Yvonne) Leistner, James and (Cathy) Leistner, and two sisters: Judy Freeman and Phyllis (Steve) Fowler.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Sue Leistner who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William “Bill” E. Leistner will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois. A burial will follow at the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, at the Becher Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish or the V.F.W. Post #673 Honor Guard.

