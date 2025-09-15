William R. “Bill” Buchta, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away with his family by his side at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Jasper, Indiana on July 2, 1951, to John R. and Dorothy (Prechtel) Buchta.

He was a 1969 Jasper High School graduate. He went on to serve in the National Guard.

Bill co-owned Buchta Standard with his brother, Jim. Later, he sold insurance for various companies and then worked in car sales. He retired from Bailey Brothers Used Cars in Loogootee.

He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a previous member of the American Legion Post #147.

His top priority was being a father. He was a loving father and grandfather. He was a loyal companion and was devoted to his family and siblings. He had an adventurous side with his daughter- visiting places like Europe, California, New Mexico, and many other local experiences.

He enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, especially crosswords. He was an avid fan of IU sports, Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Commanders.

He is survived by his daughter, Terrah (Elliot) Lozano, Colorado; two grand-daughters: Milana and Vivian Lozano, long time partner, Marsha Mills, Jasper; three sisters: Karen (Mark) Moeller, Kathy (Keith) Mathies, and Janice (Tom) Bell, sister-in-law, Kate Buchta, two brothers: Randy (Elaine) Buchta and Terry (Sandy) Buchta, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Tom, Ronnie, and Jim Buchta.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William R. “Bill” Buchta will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church. A burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a favorite charity.

