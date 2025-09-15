Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 673 will be offering the public a glimpse into the new E-Tab Gaming Cabinets coming to Indiana during an Open House on September 24, 2025 from 4:00-7:00PM. The Post is located at 3131 N Newton Street in Jasper, in the old “Polo Room”. The event will feature Arrow Incorporated’s demonstration van, (equipped with working game consoles) and promotional give away items! We will be offering $1 off drink specials, Coney Dogs, and a $100 door prize drawing. Open to the public, the event will also highlight the Post’s Veteran and community support initiatives, members of the Post leadership team, as well as Post and Auxiliary membership opportunities.

Established as Dubois County VFW Post 673 in 1938, we are a consistent contributor to local Veteran/Family support as well as community service activities. A few of the many initiatives we lead include: youth scholarship opportunities, hosting and connecting veterans to benefits resources including VA healthcare providers, Buddy Poppy Drive funding local veterans causes and those in need, Honor Guard Memorial Day and Graveside services, POW/MIA remembrance ceremony, Veterans Day meals at six area nursing homes, holiday gift bags and gift cards for home bound veterans, US Flag disposal, youth baseball team sponsorship (since 1959) and leading the Strassenfest Parade (since 1979). We host many Social events including weekly half-pot drawings on Thursdays benefiting local charities, monthly Karaoke, and the Auxiliary’s annual Spring Fling and Christmas Party events!

The current leadership team on the “Front Table” is entirely staffed by Global War on Terror (GWOT) veterans to include Post Commander David Flynn (Marine Corps), Senior Vice Commander Gary Love (Army), Junior Vice Commander Deyby Gutierrez (Army), Quartermaster Jeremy Mundy (Navy), Adjutant Ralph Hughes (Army), and Chaplain Johnathon Fuhrman (Army). The remaining membership of our Officer Corps and House Committee include Vietnam and GWOT veterans. This unique mix of leadership from all ages over recent years has provided our Post with the experience, knowledge, and mentorship of Korea and Vietnam veterans along with new ideas and initiatives to support our community’s GWOT veterans and their Families.

While the main focus at the Post is local in nature, VFW Department of Indiana and VFW National are both extremely active in supporting veterans and defending their benefits at the State and National levels. They and other veteran service organizations truly are the voice of the veteran when it comes to representation and fighting for benefits at the highest levels of government. Membership in the VFW and its Auxiliary provides strength at all levels to support veterans’ causes, as well as the ability to enter and be welcomed at any VFW Post worldwide!

Membership in the VFW is open to veterans who have an authorized campaign medal as documented on their DD214, pay records, or other qualifying award letters. Qualifying campaigns include:

China Service Medal • American Defense Service Medal • European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal • American Campaign Medal • Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal • Army of Occupation Medal • Navy Occupation Service Medal • Korean Service Medal • Navy Expeditionary Medal • Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal • Vietnam Service Medal • Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal • Southwest Asia Service Medal • Kosovo Campaign Medal • Combat Infantryman Badge • Combat Medical Badge • Combat Action Ribbon • Combat Action Medal • Combat Action Badge • SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia • Korea Defense Service Medal • Global War On Terrorism Expeditionary Medal • Afghanistan Campaign Medal • Iraq Campaign Medal • Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal • Air and Space Expeditionary Service Ribbon WITH GOLD BORDER • Purple Heart • Korea Duty (Service in Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days) • Hostile Fire Pay or Imminent Danger Pay

Membership in the VFW Auxiliary is achieved by being a relative of a veteran who was or is eligible for membership in the VFW. An Auxiliary member’s qualifying service member is NOT required to be an active member of the VFW. Family members for eligibility include:

• Husband/Wife • Widower/Widow • Father/Mother • Grandfathers/Grandmothers • Sons/Daughters • Grandsons/Granddaughters • Brothers/Sisters

(Step- and adopted parents, children, siblings (and half-siblings), grandparents and grandchildren are considered the same as biological parents, children, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren.)

VFW Post 673 looks forward to welcoming the public to learn more about the coming E-Tabs Gaming, membership opportunities, and most importantly, to join us for a fun filled evening with community, food, drinks, and prizes!