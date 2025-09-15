In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Kate Schwenk and Mark Nowotarski, of Heart of Jasper, to discuss and refresh us on the mission behind the Heart of Jasper, their various events and initiatives, and the new event happening in Downtown Jasper this Wednesday: Shop & Sip Artist Walk!

Shop & Sip Artist Walk features extended Merchant hours from 5-7pm on Wednesday, September 17, with the added bonus of meeting artists and their artworks, in person, on the Square!

Learn more about Heart of Jasper and their variety of free community event offerings here: https://www.heartofjasper.org/

https://youtu.be/QZ-0KfullZk