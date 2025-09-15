Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company recently named Rachel Adamson, Assistant Vice President & Business Banker.

Rachel began her banking career with Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company in 2021 and brings over twenty years of banking experience to Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company. She enjoys being involved in various organizations including Gibson County Rotary, Gibson County 4-H, Junior Achievement, and past Gibson County Community Foundation.

Residing in Fort Branch, Indiana with her husband, Chris, and two children, Austin and Levi, Rachel

enjoys spending time with her family, whether that be spending time outdoors, camping, or cheering her

sons on dirt bikes.

Rachel can be reached at 812-635-5023 or radamson@svbt.bank.