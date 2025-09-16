Alice C. Hentrup, age 94 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Alice was born in Saint Anthony, Indiana on May 8, 1931 to Michael and Mayme (Greener) Englert. She married Roman Hentrup on August 31, 1954 in Saint Anthony Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2022.

She was a homemaker and worked as a cook for the Jasper Knights of Columbus and later for Heichelbech’s Restaurant.

She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and their Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers.

She enjoyed cooking and canning, gardening, playing cards, dancing, listening to music and the radio, playing bingo at the Nursing home, shopping, and spending time with friends and family, especially the grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Janice Weyer (Dennis), Ferdinand, eight sons, Roman Hentrup Jr., French Lick, Allan Hentrup (Renee), Jasper, Jeff Hentrup (Tanya), Huntingburg, Ronald “Whitey” Hentrup, Bretzville, Kenny Hentrup (Cheryl), Jasper, Mark Hentrup (Janis), Indianapolis, Mike Hentrup (Beth), Holland, and Paul Hentrup (Chris), Jasper, ten grandchildren: Teresa, Stuart, Kreigh, Alex, Rachael, Shannon, Blake, Claire, Max, and Nicole, and four great grandchildren: Kate, Lucas, Rhett, and Reid.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was one daughter, Sharon A. Hentrup, one infant son, John Hentrup, two sisters: Victoria Bachman, and Helen Weyer, and three brothers: Hilbert, Charles, and Joe Englert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Alice C. Hentrup will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

