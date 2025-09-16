The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its three county-wide awards: Business Person of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Business of the Year.

Finalists will be chosen by the Chamber’s board of directors, with winners announced at the Chamber’s annual luncheon on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The awards are designed to honor individuals and businesses who have made significant contributions to Dubois County through leadership, innovation, growth, and community service.

Business Person of the Year recognizes a leader who has demonstrated professional success while contributing to the community.

recognizes a leader who has demonstrated professional success while contributing to the community. Young Professional of the Year highlights an emerging leader, 40 years of age or younger, who has shown innovation, hard work, and vision.

highlights an emerging leader, 40 years of age or younger, who has shown innovation, hard work, and vision. Business of the Year honors a Dubois County business that has demonstrated growth, reinvestment, and dedication to the local economy.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.bit.ly/DCChamberAwards. The deadline to nominate is October 10, 2025. Questions can be directed to duboiscountychamberofcommerce@gmail.com or by phone at 812-827-8274.

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and opportunities for collaboration at the county, regional, and state levels. More information is available at www.duboiscountychamber.com