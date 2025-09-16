The community is invited to take part in the Second Annual “Live to Rise: Fun Run for Recovery” on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST at the Jasper Riverwalk.

This family-friendly event is designed to raise awareness about recovery, promote unity, and support local addiction resources. The inclusive run/walk begins at 11:00 a.m., open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

In addition to the run, the day will feature free food, family activities, and resource tables with local treatment providers. Free Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and xylazine test strips will also be available on-site.

All proceeds benefit The Brosmer House, a Dubois County hub for recovery meetings. Participants who registered by September 1 will receive an event t-shirt, while all registrants will receive a participation medal. Same-day registration is available for $20 cash, with t-shirts provided while supplies last.

The event is organized by the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council, the county’s Local Coordinating Council addressing substance misuse.

Sponsors helping to make the event possible include Platinum Sponsor: Springs Valley Bank & Trust; Gold Sponsors: Churches Embracing Offenders of Dubois County, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning, Messmer Mechanical, Third Generation Timber Consulting, Helming Brothers, Inc., and The Servants, Inc.; and Silver Sponsors: Leben Nutrition and Brick Oven Pizza in Jasper.

For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/LiveToRiseFunRunForRecovery. Details are also available on the event’s Facebook page.