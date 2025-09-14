The 14th Annual St. Meinrad Rocks Fest will take place Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, 2025, at St. Meinrad Park. The two-day event offers free admission, with donations accepted to support the creation of a future town museum.

The festival will feature a wide variety of music, food trucks, a beer garden, children’s activities, and entertainment for all ages. Attendees can also enjoy free face painting, balloons, and opportunities to browse merchandise from vendors and performers.

Friday, September 26

Festivities open at 6:00 p.m. Central with the Star-Spangled Banner, performed by Phil the Excitement with the American Legion Post #366 presenting the colors.

The evening music lineup includes:

6:15 p.m. – Silly Rules

7:45 p.m. – Bobby Clark/Tommy Stillwell/Jim Perkins (Beer Garden Stage)

8:30 p.m. – Cage Willis

Saturday, September 27

Events begin at 12:30 p.m. Central with the Star-Spangled Banner, performed by James Wagner Jr., with the colors presented by Boy Scout Troop #102. Food trucks, the beer garden, and the vendor fair also open at this time.

Saturday’s lineup features music, activities, and special events throughout the day:

1:00 p.m. – Roulette

2:00 p.m. – Silly Safaris Live Animal Show (Park Area)

2:45 p.m. – Lindsey James Williams (Beer Garden Stage)

3:30 p.m. – Indian Creek

4:45 p.m. – Alec Olinger (Beer Garden Stage)

5:30 p.m. – Dispel

6:45 p.m. – Ron Troesch (Beer Garden Stage)

7:30 p.m. – Rhoads Scholars (A Tribute to Randy)

8:30 p.m. – Angel Rhodes (Beer Garden Stage)

9:15 p.m. – Kofi Baker’s Psychedelic Trip

Saturday also features several special events:

Vendor Fair in the park from 1–6 p.m.

“It Takes a Village” Adoption Blitz from 1–6 p.m. for those looking to adopt a pet.

Musicians’ Flea Market/Swap Meet in the adjacent Community Center from 1–6 p.m.

“Happy Hour” in the Beer Garden from 12:30–2:30 p.m., offering drink specials, giveaways, and prize drawings every 15 minutes from 12:30–3:00 p.m.

Headlining Saturday night is Kofi Baker’s Psychedelic Trip, featuring the son of legendary drummer Ginger Baker of Cream and Blind Faith.

No carry-in alcohol will be permitted, and IDs are required for entry into the beer garden.

Proceeds from Rocks Fest benefit the development of a future town museum in St. Meinrad, preserving memorabilia and local history for generations to come.

For more information, including vendor and volunteer opportunities, visit stmeinradrocks.com, the St. Meinrad Rocks Fest Facebook page, or contact Inkspot Productions, LLC at 812-309-8523.