The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the advancement of the Mid-States Corridor project and details for the next public information meeting to share the Screening of Alternatives Report in October. This milestone, alongside a recently released Request for Information (RFI) to the construction industry, marks significant progress toward the project’s 2027 construction start timeline.

“The Mid-States Corridor is a vital investment in Indiana’s transportation infrastructure,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “Continued engagement with members of the public and construction industry reflects our commitment to improving safety and mobility while supporting economic growth in southern Indiana.”

INDOT began Tier 2 studies in 2024 for Section 2 in Dubois County. Tier 2 will further refine project design, determine environmental impacts and specific roadway alignment. Construction is anticipated to follow completion of the Tier 2 study in 2027, which will include final right-of-way approval. A Screening of Alternatives Report is being finalized for release and will be the topic of the project’s next public information meeting.

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 22, at 5:30 p.m., at Jasper Middle School (3600 N. Portersville Rd., Jasper, IN 47546). The meeting will present the latest alternatives being considered and give members of the public an opportunity to learn more, discuss access options with the project team, and provide feedback on proposed corridor alternatives.

The purpose of the Mid-States Corridor project is to provide an improved transportation link between State Road 66 near the Natcher Bridge and I-69. The Tier 1 study selected the corridor being evaluated in Tier 2 for construction of a new highway that will improve regional connectivity in southern Indiana.

Request for Information (RFI)

Last week, INDOT released an RFI to the construction industry to further inform development of the 2027 construction timeline. The RFI seeks valuable input on contract size, types, and other construction schedule considerations. This engagement will help INDOT form procurement strategies and support efficient delivery of the project, advanced by the Federal Highway Administration’s Tier 1 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) decision to build the highway – the “Build Decision” in 2023.

For more information about the project, visit MidStatesCorridor.com.