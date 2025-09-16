The Martin County Museum in Shoals will host Civil War Day on Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event commemorates the 28 Civil War soldiers of the 19th Illinois Infantry who were killed in a local train wreck.

Visitors can explore the museum, learn about the Civil War train wreck, meet reenactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln and General Ulysses S. Grant, and experience a soldier’s camp with living history demonstrations.

Scheduled presentations include:

10 a.m. and 12 p.m. – Dean Dorrell as President Abraham Lincoln, speaking on Lincoln’s boyhood in Indiana and the election and secession crisis.

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Larry Werline as General Ulysses S. Grant, discussing Grant’s life in Galena, Illinois, and his transition from desk duty to Fort Donelson.

At 2 p.m., a dedication ceremony will be held for the monument honoring the 28 fallen soldiers.

Parking will be available at multiple locations throughout Shoals, with signage directing attendees.

The event is hosted by the Martin County Historical Society and the Department of Indiana Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

For more information, visit the Martin County Historical Society Facebook page or contact Taylin Allen at 812-666-6245.