Winslow Elementary School has earned recognition as one of America’s Healthiest Schools for 2025 from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. The school has prioritized providing nutritious meals with fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, and protein to support students’ health and learning.

Principal Aaron Meyer emphasized that a focus on nutrition has boosted student engagement and knowledge retention, leading to positive results in literacy and test performance.

Beyond healthy eating, Winslow Elementary is building a strong STEM identity. The school is currently applying to become a Certified STEM Elementary School in Indiana and has made several enhancements, including a new STEM lab, a robotics team, a podcast station, and community-building events like their 50’s sock hop and school pride days.

Meyer, who has experience in multiple school districts in Indiana and out of state, praised Winslow Elementary’s infrastructure, highlighting a low 1:15 teacher-student ratio, active staff and parent volunteers, and strong community connections. The school has maintained zero staff turnover during Meyer’s tenure, contributing to a stable, positive environment.

Students and faculty at Winslow Elementary take pride in their school community and their purple and yellow school spirit.

