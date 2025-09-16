Christina “Chris” L. Lehmkuhler, age 55, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 12:13 p.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Chris was born in Tell City, Indiana on February 4, 1970, to Louis E. Mullen and Mary J. Schneider. She married Paul Lehmkuhler on April 27, 1995, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a 1988 graduate from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City. She went on to receive her degree in Business Administration from Lockyear College in Evansville.

She was a dedicated employee at Masterbrand Cabinets. She loved her co-workers, sales representatives, and dealers.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She enjoyed Indiana University Athletics, Indianapolis Colts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She loved her pet dogs and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Paul Lehmkuhler, Jasper; daughter, Jessica (Adam) Tompkins, Loogootee; two sons: Cole and Caleb Lehmkuhler, Jasper; father, Louis “Bud” Mullen, mother-in-law, Mary Lehmkuhler, two grandchildren: Tinsley Hardiman and Miller Lehmkuhler, four sisters: Laurie (Darren) VanConia, Ambria (Brett) Smith, Bethany (Luke) Norrick, and Janet Kemp, sister-in-law, Heidi Schneider, five half siblings: Ericka Jones, Nick Mullen, Samantha Bryant, Roy Mullen, and Haley Mullen.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Schneider and step-father, John Schneider, brother, John “Butch” Schneider, and father-in-law, William “Ed” Lehmkuhler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Christina “Chris” L. Lehmkuhler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 18th, at the Becher Kluesner downtown chapel in Jasper. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Relay for Life, Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.