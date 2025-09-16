Gerald “Jerry” E. Sermersheim, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Jerry was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 8, 1936, to Oscar and Eleanor (Giesler) Sermersheim. He married Virginia Schmitt on May 14, 1994, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

He was a 1954 Jasper High School graduate. He went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He retired from JOFCO as a woodworker.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #147, V.F.W. Post #673, and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation Center.

Jerry had a strong faith and enjoyed attending church.

He loved IU Basketball, Indianapolis Colts, following his grandchildren in their sporting events, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Virginia Sermersheim, Jasper; one granddaughter, Megan (Michael) Kaeck, Huntingburg; four great-grandchildren: Austin, Liam, Harper and Calvin Kaeck.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Shannon Sermersheim, two brothers: Charles and William Sermersheim.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Gerald “Jerry” E. Sermersheim will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 19, 2025, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.