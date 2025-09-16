Governor Mike Braun has declared a period of mourning in Dubois County to honor the life and service of Lucas Gehlhausen, a volunteer firefighter with the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department who died in the line of duty on Sunday, September 7.

As part of the observance, the Governor has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Dubois County, at the Indiana Statehouse, and at the Indiana Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place through sunset on Friday, September 19.

Firefighter Gehlhausen was a Jasper native, farmer, and 17-year member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department. He is remembered for living a life defined by courage and dedication to others.

Governor Braun also encouraged residents, businesses, and organizations across Dubois County to join in lowering their flags as a tribute to Firefighter Gehlhausen.