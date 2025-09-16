Indiana Governor Mike Braun launched Power Up Indiana, a new initiative supported by the Office of Commerce incentivizing employers to invest within by training and promoting current jobholders.



Power Up Indiana is designed to reward and scale employer-led solutions developing internal talent pipelines; encouraging employers to offer employees training to build skills to match high value, high paying jobs.



The program is open to businesses of all sizes, from manufacturers and healthcare providers to logistics firms and Main Street employers.



For employers looking to Power Up, the training solutions provided are tailored to the company and funding reimbursement for training is also available.



To learn more about Power Up Indiana and its tools, forums, and reimbursement program, visit: powerup.dwd.in.gov.