Dekoda Scott Clark, 32, of Tell City, has been sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank theft and access device fraud. Following his prison term, he will serve three years of supervised release and must pay $158,208.53 in restitution to the bank he defrauded.

According to court records, Clark worked as a Relationship Banker at a bank branch in Evansville between January 2023 and March 2024. During that time, he exploited his position to steal more than $158,000 from customer accounts by making unauthorized cash withdrawals and issuing fraudulent debit cards.

Investigators said Clark created debit cards linked to the accounts of five individuals and two businesses without their knowledge. He then used those cards to make 17 purchases totaling over $15,700 at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, and Best Buy. The purchases included multiple iPads, a MacBook Pro, televisions, a gaming laptop, and a DJI drone. One transaction involved a $2,000 deposit into Clark’s account with Draft Kings, an online sports betting platform.

In addition to the fraudulent purchases, Clark withdrew $142,500 in cash from the checking accounts of three customers without their consent.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI, and the Evansville Police Department. U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew B. Miller prosecuted the case.