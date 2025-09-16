SVB&T Corporation (OTCQX: SVBT), the parent company of Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of the Corporation’s common stock.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or about January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2025. The dividend declared is a 15.0% annualized increase over the total dividend declared for the 2024 fiscal year.