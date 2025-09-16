In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Austin Welp, with the Schnellville Community Club, to discuss the 2025 Schnellville Picnic, happening at the Schnellville Community Club Grounds this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 19th – 21st, 2025.

Some highlights from this weekend’s events include the car show, Co-ed sand volleyball and pickleball tournies, the country store, quilt & grand raffle, and the kiddie tractor pull!

Visit the Schnellville Community Club on social media for more information: https://www.facebook.com/SchnellvilleSesquicentennial

https://youtu.be/BT_7ajhHo5o