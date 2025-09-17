Holy Family Parish in Jasper is once again reaching out to help families in need in Eastern Kentucky. The parish has launched its annual collection drive in support of the Piarist Mission Outreach, with donations being accepted from September 29 through October 13. The effort is organized through Holy Family’s OCIA, Invitation to Catholic Teachings, and Social Concerns ministries.

The Piarist Mission Outreach, based at the Piarist School in Hager Hill, Kentucky, serves communities in Johnson County and surrounding areas in the Appalachian Mountains. The program provides clothing, hygiene items, and other essential supplies to families living in impoverished conditions. Many in the region continue to struggle with recovery following the devastating flood of 2022, compounded by more flooding and landslides earlier this year.

This year’s collection is focused on clothing for all ages, including infants, children, teens, and adults. Items such as socks, underwear, and shoes are being requested, along with diapers in all sizes. Hygiene supplies including shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, and toothbrushes are also needed, as well as basic cleaning products.

Donations can be dropped off in collection boxes placed in the Narthex at Holy Family Parish throughout the two-week period. After October 13, the gathered items will be delivered directly to the Piarist Mission, where they will be distributed to families in need.

Organizers describe the need as especially urgent this year, with many households still facing the effects of repeated disasters. Parish members and the wider community are being asked to contribute generously to help meet these basic needs. For more information about the collection, residents may contact Holy Family Parish.