The Celestine Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the public to a blood drive on Thursday, September 25th from 1PM to 6PM.

This event will be held at the Celestine Community Club located at 7742 East Ellsworth Road in Celestine.

This blood drive is in honor of fallen Firefighter Luke Gehlhausen.

Gehlhausen tragically lost his life in a single vehicle accident while responding to a structure fire back on Sunday, September 7th.

Sign ups for this blood drive can be completed on the https://www.redcrossblood.org website.