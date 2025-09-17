Saint Meinrad Archabbey Cultural Events, St. Meinrad, IN, will present The Oberlin Trio on September 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, in the St. Bede Theater.

The evening’s program will feature Antonín Dvořák’s Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, “Dumky,” Arvo Pärt’s Mozart-Adagio, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in C minor.

The Oberlin Trio comprises faculty members from the Oberlin Conservatory and showcases the talents of pianist Haewon Song, violinist David Bowlin, and cellist Dmitry Kouzov. Their performances have captivated audiences in major cities such as Seoul, Los Angeles, Portland, and San Francisco, and they have been featured in live broadcasts on WCLV 90.3 FM in Cleveland.

In June 2022, they released their latest album on Naxos Records, spotlighting exquisite trios composed by Franz Joseph Haydn. The ensemble has also recorded trios by Joan Tower, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Antonín Dvořák for the Oberlin Music label.

In spring 2023, the trio boldly embraced the digital realm by releasing three captivating performance videos on YouTube. This innovative approach provides their audience with a fresh and engaging way to experience their music, sparking excitement and anticipation for their future digital endeavors.

Guiding the future of music, the trio is deeply committed to fostering young talent. Beyond their performances, the members frequently lead masterclasses at renowned music schools. Their expertise and passion inspire the next generation of musicians, offering a hopeful glimpse into the future of music.

The program is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.