A countywide burn ban is now in effect in Martin County as local officials respond to dry conditions and increased fire danger.

The Martin County Board of Commissioners issued the emergency order on Tuesday, September 16, citing drought conditions, and dead vegetation that have created a heightened risk of wildfires.

Under the ban, several activities are prohibited, including campfires and recreational fires unless contained in a fire ring at least 23 inches in diameter and 6 inches high, open burning of any kind, burning of debris such as timber or vegetation, and the use of burn barrels at residential properties. Grills fueled by propane or charcoal are still allowed, but all charcoal must be fully extinguished before being discarded.

Residents are also strongly encouraged to avoid aerial fireworks and limit usage to ground-based devices, with officials urging the public to attend professional displays instead.

The burn ban takes effect immediately and will remain in place until lifted by the Martin County Commissioners.