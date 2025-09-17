Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company announced its website has won the Financial Services Standard of Excellence Award in the Web Marketing Association’s WebAwards.

The nomination was submitted by Springs Valley’s website development partner, WSI, and evaluated by an international panel of digital marketing and website design experts. Each site in the competition is judged on key criteria including content, design, ease of use, innovation, interactivity, technology, and alignment with customer needs.

The judges’ feedback highlighted the sites strengths; noting the home page design stood out for its effective use of color, icons, and layout, creating a strong first impression, an overall look and usability reflecting a thoughtful approach to engaging customers, and blending modern digital elements with a user experience that reinforces trust—an achievement making Springs Valley’s online presence both functional and welcoming.