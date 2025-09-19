On Saturday, September 27th, 2025, the Jasper Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place at the Jasper Riverwalk Dave Buehler Plaza.

The event is set to begin at 9 AM, a ceremony will be held at 9:45 AM, and the walk will start at 10 AM.

There is no registration fee to Walk, though participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

For more information or to register, visit: http://act.alz.org/jasper.