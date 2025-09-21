Indiana’s unemployment rate in August 2025 was recorded to be 3.6% by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. In comparison, the national unemployment rate reported for August was 4.3%.

In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate is 63.6% compared to the national rate of 62.3%. This rate is the percentage of Hoosiers 16 and older that are either working or actively looking for work. Those not in the labor force include, primarily, students, retirees and other non-working populations, such as individuals unable to work due to a disability or illness, or adults responsible for their family’s childcare needs. Indiana’s total labor force stands at 3,489,209.

August 2025 total private employment is 2,856,500 an increase of 3,900 from the previous month.

Industries that experienced job increases this month included:

Trade, Transportation & Health Services (+2,400)

Private Educational & Health Services (+1,700)

Leisure & Hospitality (+1,300)

Construction (+700)

As of September 1, 2025, there were 84,420 open job postings throughout the state. As of the week ending on September 6, 2025, Indiana had 19,393 continued unemployment insurance claims filed.

Individuals looking for work, training or career information are encouraged to visit in.gov/dwd/job-seekers.