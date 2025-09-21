On Friday, September 26th, 2025, at 11 AM, long time Jasper resident, Jim Hedinger, will present a program on clocks at the Dubois County Museum, located at 2704 North Newton Street in Jasper.

This program does not only center on clocks, but is a history lesson on clocks, mass production, and interchangeable parts.

In his presentation, Hedinger will touch on the rich history in Dubois County of German workmanship settling here from New England and Europe and putting into use mass production and machinery in our workplaces.

Hedinger grew up learning about his Swiss ancestry and the Swiss’ fascination with clocks, traveling through areas in Europe finding his family’s origins, as well as visited Connecticut to learn more about early clock pioneer, Eli Terry.

The cost of the program is free, but museum admission will be charged of $5 per adult and those with a museum membership entering for free.