Springs Valley Bank & Trust is soon hosting multiple customer and community appreciation cookouts in the local area.
The public is invited to come out to these events and enjoy burgers, brats, chips, Springs Valley Ice Cream Swirls from Zax Creamery, and more.
Attendees can also enter a Deposit Giveaway Prize Drawing, learn more about their Interactive Teller Machines (ITM), and receive a free Springs Valley Oven Mitt while supplies last.
The upcoming cookouts will all be held from 11 AM to 1 PM, at these locations and dates:
- Jasper – Main Street Banking Center, located at 1500 Main Street, on Friday, September 26th, 2025
- Washington Banking Center, located at 1717 South State Road 57, Suite A, on Friday, October 3rd, 2025
- Princeton Banking Center, located at 1501 West Broadway Street, on Friday, October 10th, 2025
For more details about each location’s cookout, visit: facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1364880865640047&set=a.512349394226536
