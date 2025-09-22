Lily Thewes was named the 2025 Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest last night at Market Street Park. Lily is the daughter of Dane and Amanda Thewes of Huntingburg and a junior at Southridge High School.
Miss Photogenic honors went to Morgandy Esparaza-Humbert. 2nd Runner-up went to Alexis Eckert and 1st Runner-up was Amerynn Fetter.
The 2025 Pre-Teen Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest was Lexi-Jo Mathies. Lexi is the 5th grade daughter of Nathan and Nicki Mathies of Huntingburg and attends Southridge Elementary School. Pre-Teen Miss Photogenic honors went to Ila-Mae Oeding, 2nd Runner-up was Leigha Blume, and 1st Runner-up was Zoey Buening.
=Jaxon Schmitt was named the Huntingburg Herbsfest Little Mister. Jaxon is the 5 year old son of Kayla Schmitt of Huntingburg and a Kindergartner at Southridge Elementary.
The Huntingburg Herbstfest kicks off on Thursday, September 25th at the Huntingburg City Park and concludes on Sunday, September 28th with the parade at 2pm.
