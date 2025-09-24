The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $2,438,998 to 345 nonprofit and public entities to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Fiscal Year 2026 Arts Organization Support and FY26 Spring Arts Project Support grant programs.

During its July Quarterly Business Meeting, the Commission approved the funding recommendations for the two grant programs. Applications were evaluated by 133 external grant reviewers from around the state and country with expertise in the arts, community development, and nonprofit management.

Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or arts activity(ies).

The Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support programs are facilitated in partnership with the IAC Regional Arts Partners , who work alongside the agency to promote and expand participation in the arts in Indiana.

Between both programs, 345 applications out of 545 received were recommended for funding, and 80 of Indiana’s 92 counties will receive direct investment through a funded arts organization or arts project.

In the local area, the Arts Organization Support grant recipients were:

Dubois County City of Jasper – Arts Department – $12,403.00 Strings, Inc. – $5,445.00 Traditional Arts Today – $8,214.00



Perry County Tell City Regional Arts – $4,769.00



Warrick County The Foundry Center for the Arts – $7,715.00



Arts Organization Support grants operate on a two-year cycle, with applications next opening for Fiscal Year 2028. To see the full list of Arts Organization Support recipients, visit: in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/arts-organization-support/.

The Arts Project Support Spring cycle grant recipients from the local are included:

Crawford County Crawford County Community School Corp (South Crawford Elementary) – $4,000.00 Crawford County Community School Corp (West Crawford Elementary) – $4,000.00



Daviess County Washington Catholic Schools – $4,000.00 Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service – $3,311.00



Gibson County Princeton Band Boosters – $4,000.00



Orange County Orange County Rehab (DBA First Chance Center) – $2,800.00 Let Music Speak – $4,000.00



Perry County Tell City Junior Senior High School – $3,500.00



Pike County Pike County Public Library – $4,000.00



Spencer County Santa Claus Museum & Village – $600.00 KINDfolk Inc – $3,100.00



Warrick County Optimal Rhythms, Inc (DBA: Optimal ACCESS) – $4,000.00



Arts Project Support grants are offered twice per fiscal year. Applications for the Fall cycle of the program are currently open and will be accepted through September 30th, 2025 at 11:59PM ET.

To read the full list of Arts Project Support grant recipients, visit: in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/arts-project-support/.