George Thomas Rademacher, age 79, of Waynetown, Indiana, passed away Sunday, September 21, 2025, at home.

He was born October 9, 1945, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Herbert Louis and Edith Hilda (Wade) Rademacher; and married Terri Long on April 20, 1997, in Jacksonville, Florida.

George graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1963; worked as a motel Internal Auditor for 30 years and managed various motels. He was a member of Legacy Church of Crawfordsville, Huntingburg VFW Post #2366, and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bob (Ann) and Wesley Rademacher.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Rademacher of Waynetown, Indiana; children, Michele Rademacher, Theresa Rademacher, Anjanette Fluharty, Ryan (Charity) Meihls and Davy Meihls; brother, Wade (Phyllis) Rademacher; sister-in-law, Connie Rademacher; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Services will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg at 1:00 p.m., with military graveside rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to family wishes. Condolences may be sent to: nassandson.com