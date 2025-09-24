Sarah D. Fullington, age 61, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born May 4, 1964, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Henry Futrell and Elsie (Stevens) King.

Sarah was a graduate of Southridge High School and a member of the Jasper Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; step-father, Lloyd King; and two siblings, David Futrell and Betty Huff.

She is survived by her son, James Edward Fullington of Moreland, Georgia; two siblings, Henry (Cathy) Futrell and Ernie Futrell; and sister-in-law, Cathy Futrell.

Graveside services for Sarah Fullington will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Pastor Robert Wood will officiate at the graveside service.

Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: nassandson.com