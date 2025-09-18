Navy Club USA, Ship #90 of Dubois County, will host a special celebration on Saturday, October 11, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy. The event begins at 4 p.m. at VFW Post #673, located at 3131 Newton Street in Jasper.

The gathering is open to Ship #90 members as well as all Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard veterans. A dinner catered by the Schnitzelbank will be served for $10 per person, with a cash bar available. Reservations are requested by Friday, October 3, by calling Commander Ken Schuetter at 812-631-0767.

Guests are encouraged to bring photos from their service days, such as boot camp portraits, cruise books, or snapshots from liberty, to share memories and sea stories. The evening will provide veterans with an opportunity to reminisce, connect, and honor the Navy’s legacy of safeguarding America’s seas for 250 years.