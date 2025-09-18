The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 337 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Monday, September 29, crews will begin daily road closures for State Road 337 near Orleans. These road closures will occur between North County Road 200 E and North County Road 500 East.

Daily road closures will allow for culvert replacement projects. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 37 to State Road 56. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. Road closures will occur between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.