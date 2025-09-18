The Dubois County Health Department is urging residents to take precautions after two mosquito samples in the county tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can affect both humans and animals. The department advises residents to protect themselves by using insect repellent containing DEET, wearing light-colored clothing, and avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito hours, especially from dusk to dawn. Residents are also encouraged to stay away from areas with standing water and heavy vegetation where mosquitoes are most active.

To reduce mosquito breeding, officials recommend eliminating standing water around homes, repairing septic systems, cleaning clogged gutters, trimming vegetation, and maintaining swimming pools. Mosquitoes can reproduce in any water that remains for more than four days.

The Health Department also notes that West Nile Virus can infect domestic animals, particularly horses, where the disease can be severe and sometimes fatal. Horse owners are encouraged to consult with a veterinarian about immunizations.