Deaconess Memorial Medical Center has been recognized by CareChex® Awards by Quantros as Top 100 in the Nation for Patient Safety in Orthopedic Care, based on a comprehensive scoring system that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals. Deaconess Memorial also received Top 10% in the State for Patient Safety in Gastrointestinal Care.

“It is our mission each and every day to provide quality, compassionate care to those we serve,” stated Keith Miller, Chief Administrative Officer for Deaconess Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Region President. “Patient safety is not just a goal—it’s a responsibility we carry with pride and purpose. I’m incredibly proud of our staff and grateful for the trust our patients place in us.”

About CareChex® Awards

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications, and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data.

Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Our vast data sets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data — in turn, creating clearer performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories of care in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety.