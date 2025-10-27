Dubois County residents turned out in strong numbers for the fall Medication Collection Event, resulting in the safe disposal of nearly 385 pounds of unwanted or expired medications.

According to organizers, 149 residents participated in Saturday’s countywide collection, held at the Indiana State Police Post. Despite the brisk fall weather, residents were commended for their continued commitment to cleaning out their medicine cabinets and ensuring medications are disposed of properly.

In addition to the 384.6 pounds of medications collected, cardboard and plastic bags were recycled, and participants received new medication minder containers. Combined with the spring event, Dubois County has now collected a total of 777 pounds of medications in 2025.

The collection was part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s nationwide initiative, which offers communities a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unused or expired medications. Proper disposal helps reduce contamination in water systems and lowers the risk of accidental ingestion or misuse, particularly among children, teens, and individuals vulnerable to substance misuse.

This fall’s event was limited to one location due to scheduling and resource constraints, but organizers noted that the single-site effort ran smoothly thanks to strong community support. Around a dozen volunteers, including seven from Dubois County CARES, assisted throughout the day.

The event was made possible through collaboration among the Indiana State Police Post District 34, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Dubois County CARES, the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council (ARC), and the Dubois County Solid Waste District.

Unused medications can be safely disposed of year-round using the 24/7 drop box located at the Jasper City Police Department.