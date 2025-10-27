Throop Elementary first grade students in Paoli turned a classroom lesson about community into action this week by collecting supplies for the Orange County Humane Society. The class set out to collect 100 items and exceeded that target, delivering 145 items and a fifty dollar donation to the local animal shelter.

Students who were able to attend met at the shelter to drop off the donations and to visit the animals, giving the children a chance to connect what they learned in school with a real world example of helping others in the community. The activity grew out of a unit on how people can contribute to the places where they live and learn.

School officials said the effort also gave students a hands on opportunity to practice empathy and responsibility while supporting a local nonprofit that depends on community donations and volunteers. The Orange County Humane Society accepts donations year round and is located at 856 North Greenbriar Drive in Paoli. The shelter can be reached by phone at 812 723 4142 for those who want to support ongoing needs.

The drive was one of several recent examples of local schools partnering with community organizations to provide civic minded learning opportunities for young students. Organizers encouraged others who want to help animals in the area to contact the shelter about current needs and volunteer opportunities.

More information can be found on the Throop Elementary and Orange County Humane Society Facebook pages.