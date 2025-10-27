Latest News

The Dubois County Democratic Party will host a community meeting on Tuesday, October 28, at Agaves Mexican Grill in Ferdinand. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

The meeting will feature Jenna Bieker Jones, vice chair of the Dubois County Democratic Party and chair of the Advocacy for Recovery & Prevention Council, who will discuss local efforts supporting recovery and prevention programs addressing substance abuse in the region.

Also scheduled to speak is Blythe Potter, Democratic candidate for Indiana Secretary of State. Potter plans to share her campaign priorities, which include improving voter access, restoring ethics in government, and strengthening transparency across state operations.

Organizers say the event aims to encourage community engagement and provide residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns directly with local leaders and candidates.

The meeting will take place at Agaves Mexican Grill, located at 1935 Main Street in Ferdinand.

On By Jared Atkins

