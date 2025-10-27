Latest News

David Allen Schmett, age 69, of Huntingburg, passed away at 7:08 a.m., Saturday, October 25, 2025, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. 

He was born January 27, 1956, in Huntingburg, to Hilbert and Earlene (Eckert) Schmett; and married Brenda L. Zehr on March 20, 1982, in Dubois, Indiana.  Dave worked as a farmer and enjoyed spending time with his family.  He was preceded in death by his parents. 

He is survived by his wife, Brenda L. Schmett of Huntingburg; two children, Chealsey (Jeremy) Patton of Huntingburg and Zach (Hillarie) Schmett of Huntingburg; two siblings, Phyllis (David) Vogler and Janet (Tom) Goldbin; and by four grandchildren, Liam, Harper and Adalyn Patton and Kallen Schmett. 

Funeral services for David Allen Schmett will be private.  Burial will take place at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Memorial contributions may be made to Relay For Life or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center in memory of Dave.  Condolences may be shared online at:  www.raineyfuneralhome.com 

On By Jared Atkins

