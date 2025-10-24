DAISY Award recipient Connie Wilson, MSN, RN, CCRP, CCEP (right), smiles while holding her DAISY Award and certificate alongside patient Linda Stites (left), who nominated her for the honor at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana.



Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is proud to announce Connie Wilson, MSN, RN, CCRP, CCEP, as the recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the third quarter of 2025.

Wilson, a cardiac rehabilitation nurse in the hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Department, was nominated by patient Linda Stites, who described the positive, life-changing care she received during her recovery from a massive heart attack earlier this year.

“From my first meeting with Connie, I felt her confidence and positivity,” Stites wrote in her nomination. “She answered all of my questions—and I had a lot of them. She calmed me when I was worried about my tests, my oxygen levels, or my blood pressure. She truly cared.”

Stites noted how Wilson created a healing, welcoming environment for all patients in the cardiac rehab program, giving each person her full attention, no matter how busy the unit was. “Connie is an encourager,” she added. “She’s always looking for ways to help others achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle. I will forever be grateful to her for being there when I needed it the most.”

A registered nurse since 1985, Wilson has more than four decades of experience in cardiac, pulmonary, and critical care nursing. She joined Daviess Community Hospital in 2016 and currently oversees monitored exercise programs, patient assessments, and individualized education in the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program.

“I am honored to receive the DAISY Award,” said Wilson. “I love my job and interacting with the patients and staff at DCH. I hope to have many more years to care for the patients that attend the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program.”

Known for her holistic approach and passion for lifestyle change, Wilson also holds degrees in organizational management, nursing education, natural health, and pastoral counseling and life coaching.

“Connie brings an incredible depth of knowledge to her work, but what truly sets her apart is her heart,” said Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at DCH. “She sees every patient as a whole person and takes time to understand their concerns, goals, and motivations. Connie’s ability to educate, encourage, and support her patients makes her a truly exceptional nurse—and this recognition is well deserved.”

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is part of a national recognition program that celebrates nurses who provide skillful, compassionate care. At DCH, recipients are selected based on the DAISY Foundation’s PETALS criteria: Passion, Empathy, Trust & Teamwork, Admirable Attributes, Love for the Profession, and Selflessness.

Each DAISY Award honoree is celebrated in a public ceremony and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture. The event also includes a cinnamon roll reception, honoring the favorite treat of J. Patrick Barnes, whose family created the DAISY Foundation in his memory.

To read Connie’s full story and view photos from the award ceremony, visit www.dchosp.org/news.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY Award, visit: www.dchosp.org/daisy