PIER Group, a leading provider of IT solutions and cybersecurity services for research universities, has been recognized with the 2025 Triple Crown Award by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. The award honors top-performing IT solution providers across North America that achieve placement on all three of CRN’s annual lists: the Solution Provider 500, Fast Growth 150, and Tech Elite 250.

This recognition reflects PIER Group’s strong growth, advanced technical expertise, and continued innovation within the technology integration field. The company has earned its place among an elite group of firms that combine business performance with engineering excellence.

PIER Group has established a reputation for delivering complex infrastructure projects for large academic and research institutions. Among its most notable achievements is the modernization of the University of Notre Dame Stadium, where the company installed more than one thousand high-performance wireless access points and advanced network switches to create a high-speed, reliable connectivity experience for fans and researchers alike. The effort transformed the historic 95-year-old stadium into a technology-enabled venue supporting real-time data applications, streaming, and future digital experiences.

The company is also applying its technical capabilities at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, where it is modernizing connectivity infrastructure to enhance digital access and improve large-scale event experiences.

Headquartered in Jasper, PIER Group partners with major research universities nationwide, including Indiana University, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Maryland. Its services include advanced network design, cybersecurity implementation, and system optimization for institutions that rely on secure, high-speed data environments to support learning and research.

The 2025 CRN Triple Crown Award highlights PIER Group’s role as a national leader in IT integration, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to driving innovation, reliability, and connection across the higher education technology landscape.