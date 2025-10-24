Michael Lee Spurlock, age 63, of Santa Claus, Indiana, went home to be with Jesus at 10:19 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, in Evansville, Indiana, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Debbie Greulich.

He was born on April 11, 1962, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Leroy and Lois Jean (Taylor) Spurlock. On June 9, 1984, he married the love of his life, Tammy Daunhauer, in Mariah Hill, Indiana.

Mike worked as a welder and was a skilled farrier who had a true gift with horses. He was a perfectionist in his craft, known for going above and beyond in everything he did and giving 100% to his work and to those around him. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, coaching, and traveling. He lived each day devoted to Tammy, cherishing her as his bride and creating a true fairytale life together — one built on love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. Every moment with family was a gift to Mike, and his presence left an imprint on the hearts of all who knew him.

Mike lived by the motto, “Work hard, play hard,” and he embodied it fully — giving his all in everything he did and finding joy in every moment along the way.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Spurlock of Santa Claus; three daughters, Kiyla (Victor) Nurrenbern of Elberfeld, Kandice (Ross) Hoffman of St. Henry, and Lanae (Zach) Stetter of Evansville; eight grandchildren who were the light of his life; and by one sister, Karen Spellmeyer.

A Celebration of Life for Mike Spurlock will be held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (CST), with a ceremony at 4:30 p.m., at the Corner House Event Barn, 3984 North County Road 200 West, Rockport, Indiana 47635. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com

In true Mike fashion, guests are invited to come as he lived — comfortable and authentic. Hunting, outdoors, or “Mountain Mike” attire is encouraged as we celebrate his life, his spirit, and the man who never met a stranger.