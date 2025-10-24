The Jasper Municipal Water Department has announced a temporary water service interruption scheduled for Monday, October 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. The shutdown is necessary to complete a water main tie-in on Emily Street.

Areas affected include Emily Street between West 9th and West 13th Streets, 10th Street west of Emily Street, and Carroll Street between West 10th Street and Kuebler Place, including Kuebler Place.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water or air in their service lines. Running cold water taps for 15 to 20 minutes—or until the water clears—should resolve the issue.

Anyone with questions can contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department.