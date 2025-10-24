Gregory Allen Kupper, age 65, of Jasper, passed away October 11, 2025, at his residence.

He was born on September 16, 1960, in Huntingburg to Joe and Mary (Miller) Kupper. Gregory graduated from Southridge High School and retired from maintenance from Jasper Rubber Products. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his cousins, Rick (Jen) Miller of Evansville, Mike (Robin) Miller of Montrose, Colorado; and good friend, Joe Bajzath of Jasper.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 28th at Mayo Cemetery, 953 W. Duff Rd S.E, Huntingburg. Friends may gather beginning at 12:30 at the cemetery. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com