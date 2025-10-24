LaVerne M. McCord, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at home with her daughter at her side.

LaVerne was born in Jasper, Indiana, on September 28, 1934, to Walter and Ardella (Morgenworth) Kraft. She married WM. Jerry McCord on June 24, 1953, in Jasper, Indiana.

She was a graduate of Jasper High School.

She was a homemaker.

LaVerne loved animals, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Paula McCord, Jasper, IN, and Sandra Harder, Jasper, IN, one grandson, Jay (Beth) Harder, one great grandson, Andrew Harder, one-sister-in-law, Mary Lee Kraft, Jasper, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son Jay Allen McCord, who died in infancy, one son-in-law, Jeff Scott, and two brothers, Kenneth Kraft and Dennis “Butts” (Karen) Kraft.

A funeral service for LaVerne M. McCord will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Alfordsville Cemetery in Alfordsville, Indiana. Fr. Donald Ackerman will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Thursday.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Alzheimer’s Association or to a favorite charity.

