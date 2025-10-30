In conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day Holiday, The Dubois County Veterans Council will honor Sgt. Harold J. Van Winkle as its Living Veteran for 2025 with a ceremony at American Legion Post #493 in St. Anthony on Sunday, November, 9th, 2025, at 1 PM.

The public is invited to attend the event, featuring patriotic music, plaque presentation, talks by the veteran, friends, and family, and a light lunch afterwards.

In addition, the Veterans Council notes the County Wide Veterans Church Service will be held Saturday, November 8th, 2025, at 8 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

All veterans groups will be displaying their organizational colors in the church. The community is encouraged to join them in praying with, and saying thank you, to all our veterans for the Upcoming Veterans Day Holiday.

Harold was born November 21, 1931 in Adyeville, IN to Preston and Lostie (Dotterweich) Van Winkle. He was the 2nd of eight children. Harold was drafted September 8th, 1952 into the army during the Korean War at the age of 21. He finished Basic Training at Fort Bliss, Texas before being deployed to Korea.

Harold spent the next year at various positions below the 38th parallel in South Korea, overlooking the mountains near Panmunjom. Harold served with the 7th Infantry Division and was assigned to Battery B-15th Anti-Aircraft Artillery AW– BN. SP AP07.

During his time in Korea, Harold was the driver of a U.S. M-16 half track. He was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant and received the Korean Service Ribbon with 2 bronze service stars, the National Defense medal, and the United Nations service medal.

Even though the war ended in July of 1953, it was not until March of 1954 that Harold returned home from the war where he went on to marry Mildred (Ernst) Van Winkle, his wife of 65 years, on June 26, 1954 in St. Meinrad Archabbey Church.

Harold went on to own and operate Van Winkle sporting goods while also running a family farm with his brother, John Van Winkle, in Adyeville, IN before retiring. Harold raised 5 Children – Debbi Nord (Daniel), Gary Van Winkle (Rhonda), Ken Van Winkle (Sara), Pam Kluemper (Albert), and Don Van Winkle (Sue Ann). He has 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.