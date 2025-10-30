Latest News

Wednesday, October 29th, 2025, marked a special occasion for RISE Peer Recovery and the Dubois County Jail with their first Matrix Group Graduation.

For the past 26 weeks, the participants dedicated themselves to personal growth, accountability, and healing through the Criminal Justice Matrix curriculum inside the jail’s therapeutic dorm.

RISE Peer Recovery stated in a post to their Facebook page they are incredibly proud of each graduate for the strength and commitment they’ve shown over the last six months.

By Celia Neukam

